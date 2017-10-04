Triple H Announces Next NXT Takeover as WarGames

Triple H has officially announced that WarGames will be the subtitle of the next NXT Takeover event. The show takes place in Houston in November. You can see the post by the Game below:

For the first time in nearly 20 years…#NXTTakeOver: WarGames Nov. 18 ONLY on the @WWENetwork

Tickets on sale 10/13 at 10am CT. pic.twitter.com/qt8gJULShi — Triple H (@TripleH) October 5, 2017

The WarGames match was originally created by Dusty Rhodes and debuted at NWA’s Great American Bash ’87 before becoming a yearly event under the WCW banner as part of Fall Brawl. You can see spoilers from the NXT tapings here.