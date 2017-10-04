wrestling / News

Triple H Announces Next NXT Takeover as WarGames

October 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover WarGames

Triple H has officially announced that WarGames will be the subtitle of the next NXT Takeover event. The show takes place in Houston in November. You can see the post by the Game below:

The WarGames match was originally created by Dusty Rhodes and debuted at NWA’s Great American Bash ’87 before becoming a yearly event under the WCW banner as part of Fall Brawl. You can see spoilers from the NXT tapings here.

article topics :

NXT Takeover: WarGames, Triple H, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading