WWE News: Triple H Announces NXT European Tour Dates, Matt Hardy Comments on The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, No Raw Dark Match

March 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Triple H announced that NXT would be returning to the Download Festival once again this year but also announced dates in Paris and Antwerp, making this the first time NXT will tour mainland Europe…

– There was no dark match after last night’s WWE Raw. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and John Cena vs. Kane, The Bar, and The Miz was the advertised main event.

– Matt Hardy announced on last night’s WWE Raw that he’s entering the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He posted the following on Twitter…

