wrestling / News
Triple H Announces Theme Song for NXT TakeOver: In Your House
– As previously reported, WWE is reviving In Your House for the upcoming June 7 edition of NXT TakeOver. Earlier this week, WWE executive Triple H announced the theme song for NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Twitter. It will be the Code Orange song, “Underneath.” You can check out his announcement on the theme song below.
Triple H wrote on Twitter, “Bringing back @WWE history also means bringing back #WWENXT history…@CodeOrangeTOTH is BACK and #NXTLOUD. #WeAreNXT”
NXT TakeOver: In Your House will be held at Full Sail University Sunday, June 7. The event will stream live on WWE Network.
Bringing back @WWE history also means bringing back #WWENXT history…@CodeOrangeTOTH is BACK and #NXTLOUD. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/PG8tp2q8Dv
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Nikki Bella Says John Cena Had Final Say On What She Wrote About Him In Her New Book, Discusses If She’ll Ever Return to WWE
- Vince Russo on What WWE & AEW Should Be Doing Instead of Empty Arena Wrestling Matches, Gives Example of How WWE Could Use Sami Zayn Right Now
- The Sandman Says He Forgot High-Fiving Michael Jordan As Seen on The Last Dance
- Investigative File Reveals That Max Mini Was Supposed to Be Attached to Owen Hart