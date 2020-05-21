Triple H Announces Theme Song for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

– As previously reported, WWE is reviving In Your House for the upcoming June 7 edition of NXT TakeOver. Earlier this week, WWE executive Triple H announced the theme song for NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Twitter. It will be the Code Orange song, “Underneath.” You can check out his announcement on the theme song below.

Triple H wrote on Twitter, “Bringing back @WWE history also means bringing back #WWENXT history…@CodeOrangeTOTH is BACK and #NXTLOUD. #WeAreNXT”

NXT TakeOver: In Your House will be held at Full Sail University Sunday, June 7. The event will stream live on WWE Network.