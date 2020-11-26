wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Announces NXT Takeover: WarGames Theme, Stock Slightly Down
November 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Triple H has announced the theme song for NXT Takeover: WarGames. The Game posted to Twitter to announce on Wednesday that the December 6th show’s theme song will be “Hydrochloride” by Ghostmane:
The sounds of war…#Ghostemane is #NXTLOUD. #NXTTakeOver#WWENXT #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/vfvbHcjaFt
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 25, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $41.97 on Wednesday, down $0.06 (0.14%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.58% on the day.
