wrestling / News

Triple H Announces Raw to Smackdown Trade on WWE Backstage

October 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backstage Triple H

– A trade has gone down between Raw and Smackdown, as revealed on the preview episode of WWE Backstage. Triple H announced on the show that new Smackdown Executive Director Bruce Prichard has acquired Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss from Raw to Smackdown in exchange for some “future draft picks” down the line.

Cross and Bliss were drafted to Raw on last Friday’s Smackdown, the first night of the Draft.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Triple H, WWE Backstage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading