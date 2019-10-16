Triple H Announces Raw to Smackdown Trade on WWE Backstage

– A trade has gone down between Raw and Smackdown, as revealed on the preview episode of WWE Backstage. Triple H announced on the show that new Smackdown Executive Director Bruce Prichard has acquired Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss from Raw to Smackdown in exchange for some “future draft picks” down the line.

Cross and Bliss were drafted to Raw on last Friday’s Smackdown, the first night of the Draft.