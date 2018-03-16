Triple H Announces That Ronda Rousey Will Compete At Wrestlemania 35

During the Wrestlemania press conference, Triple H announced that Ronda Rousey will compete at Wrestlemania from the MetLife Stadium in New York and New Jersey. He didn’t reveal an opponent. He named her various accomplishments before introducing her. Rousey showed up and had a stare down before Triple H left. He said at the time that he hopes that Rousey “doesn’t hurt myself and my wife too badly.” Rousey will team with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at Wrestlemania 34.

The entire exchange begins at the 24-minute mark. Triple H’s portion starts before that at the 17-minute mark.