Various News: Triple H Announces Artists for NXT UK TakeOver, MLW CEO Court Bauer Profiled by CBS
– Triple H and WWE announced the musical artists for #NXTLOUD at the upcoming NXT UK TakeOver event in Blackpool, England that’s set for January 2019. You can check out the details announced by WWE and Triple H below:
NXT TakeOver: Blackpool comes to Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom on Saturday, Jan. 12. The event will feature the top NXT UK Superstars in action, as well as new singles by up-and-coming artists that are part of #NXTLOUD.
WWE COO Triple H announced the featured artist today on Twitter. “Doomsday” by The Architects and “Fight fire with Fire” by The Prodigy are the official themes of NXT UK TakeOver.”
Two years ago, we started building the @NXTUK Empire…
At #NXTTakeOverUK: Blackpool, we continue building our legacy.
Back to the start and LOUDER than ever…welcome @ArchitectsUK and @The_Prodigy. #NXTLOUD #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/MxD8XlLm7K
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 26, 2018
– CBS Local Miami recently published an article profiling MLW CEO Court Bauer, who is also a former writer for WWE.