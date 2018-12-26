Various News: Triple H Announces Artists for NXT UK TakeOver, MLW CEO Court Bauer Profiled by CBS

– Triple H and WWE announced the musical artists for #NXTLOUD at the upcoming NXT UK TakeOver event in Blackpool, England that’s set for January 2019. You can check out the details announced by WWE and Triple H below:

NXT TakeOver: Blackpool comes to Blackpool’s Empress Ballroom on Saturday, Jan. 12. The event will feature the top NXT UK Superstars in action, as well as new singles by up-and-coming artists that are part of #NXTLOUD.

WWE COO Triple H announced the featured artist today on Twitter. “Doomsday” by The Architects and “Fight fire with Fire” by The Prodigy are the official themes of NXT UK TakeOver.”

– CBS Local Miami recently published an article profiling MLW CEO Court Bauer, who is also a former writer for WWE.