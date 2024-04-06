Triple H Says He Anticipated Fan Backlash To The Rock Originally Getting Wrestlemania 40 Main Event

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Triple H spoke about the backlash to Cody Rhodes being removed from the Wrestlemania 40 main event and said he anticipated it. The match started as The Rock vs. Roman Reigns before the company pivoted to what is set for tonight (Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs. Rock & Reigns) and tomorrow (Rhodes vs. Reigns).

Triple H said: “I’ll be honest … I did. It wasn’t one of those things were I was like so adamantly — I could see both sides.”

He noted that he didn’t want Rock to get booed, but once things calmed down, he, Rock and others got together to come up with ideas for how to proceed. Rock suggested the heel turn and led to the story that culminates this weekend.