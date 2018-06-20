Triple H Avoids Brock Lesnar Question During WWE UK Media Scrum

– During a media scrum for the WWE UK Championship tournament, Triple H was asked about Brock Lesnar’s contract and if he would be allowed to go to UFC for a potential fight while still working for the WWE. Triple H did his best Bill Belichick, sidestepping the question to focus on the WWE UK project. Here is video from Inside The Ropes, and the transcript comes from …

“So, I think this was about the UK tournament…[points at person asking the question and chuckles]. But to be honest, I don’t have a comment on Brock [Lesnar], the UFC, or any of that. We’re here for the UK.”