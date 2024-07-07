wrestling / News

Triple H, Baron Corbin and Others React To John Cena Retirement Announcement

July 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
John Cena WWE Money in the Bank Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, John Cena announced at WWE Money in the Bank that he will retire from the company, ending his career in 2025. Several WWE personalities and others have already went on social media to comment on the news, including Triple H, Baron Corbin and Omos.

