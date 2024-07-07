wrestling / News
Triple H, Baron Corbin and Others React To John Cena Retirement Announcement
As previously reported, John Cena announced at WWE Money in the Bank that he will retire from the company, ending his career in 2025. Several WWE personalities and others have already went on social media to comment on the news, including Triple H, Baron Corbin and Omos.
The Greatest of All Time. @JohnCena #MITB pic.twitter.com/2IXxYx3Y8Z
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 7, 2024
Not gonna lie…
I want some! @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/JyGe2nCyX6
— Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 7, 2024
GIVE ME CENA!!!!
— Jordan omogbehin (@TheGiantOmos) July 7, 2024
I want Cena. #MITB
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 7, 2024
John Cena announcing his retirement in the next 9 months. I have loved this man for so long. We travelled together. He is a gentleman. Worked his ASS off every single day and no one wanted to be great more than him. Can’t help but go down memory lane right now with a man who I…
— The Coach (@Thecoachrules) July 7, 2024
John Cena’s career compromised to a permanent end.
— “Filthy” Tom Lawlor トム・ローラー (@FilthyTomLawlor) July 7, 2024