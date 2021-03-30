Triple H Believes NXT Fans Will Follow Brand to Tuesday

– Variety spoke to WWE executive and NXT head Triple H on WWE’s announcement today that NXT will be moving to Tuesday nights on the USA Network starting April 13. Also, NXT has received multi-year extension from the USA Network. Below are some highlights.

Triple H on the move to Tuesday nights: “We now feel like we’re in a good place where we can move that consistent fanbase over to Tuesdays. We believe they’ll follow us. That way we can grow the brand more given the lead in from ‘Monday Night Raw,’ which we’ve seen in the past.”

On WWE’s streaming deal with Peacock being good for NXT as well: “The ability for us to be on [Peacock], a bigger platform where so many more people have the opportunity to experience it and and to let it grow into something more, is very exciting…And once you sample it, we believe that the product is something that people will stick with and become involved in.”