Triple H Believes WWE PLEs Will Be ‘Bigger Than Ever’ on ESPN

– Speaking to ESPN’s Get Up this week, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed WWE partnering with ESPN to bring WWE premium live events to ESPN platforms. Below are some highlights:

His thoughts on WWE partnering with ESPN: “It’s incredible. you know, for the what we consider the worldwide leader in sports entertainment to be with the worldwide leader of of sports and entertainment. Um ESPN there there’s nothing bigger there’s no bigger opportunity for us than this right now and and on top of that to be in the Disney family so to speak. We’re we’re thrilled and can’t wait to get rolling.”

Triple H on bringing the WWE PLEs to ESPN: “I think we’ve been — Nick and I have been thinking about it for a long time of it is the right home for it. It’s something that we’ve been trying to work through for a longtime. You know Jimmy Pitaro making it happen. It’s thrilling for us. Can’t be more excited.”

On what fans can expect from the partnership: “From my point of view, nobody does large-scale massive events like ESPN, Super Bowl, all of it, right? It’s what you do, and it’s what we like to think we do better than anybody else in the planet. So, this is the perfect marriage. When we get together, things like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble are going to be bigger than ever. They’re going to be more of a spectacle than they’ve ever been before. We’re going to light the world on fire.”

WWE PLEs will be moving to ESPN’s new streaming service starting later next year.

