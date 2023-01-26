Triple H, Bobby Lashley and More Discuss Austin Theory’s Rise in WWE

ESPN has a new article about the rise of Austin Theory in WWE with quotes from Triple H, Bobby Lashley and more. Triple H in particular said that Theory had the potential to be one of the biggest stars in wrestling. Here are highlights:

Lashley on Theory’s drive: “He’s a kid that’s hungry and that’s a big thing with him. Some of these kids, they wanna see if they can kind of wait for their turn. He’s the kid that’s like, no, I’ll step up. And if you step up, you’re gonna be seen and you’re gonna be heard. And right now, he’s seen and heard by a lot of people.”

Triple H on Theory’s potential: “It’s a nuanced feeling… once you see this guy’s a great athlete, I’m looking for their personality, their charisma. Austin Theory has it, and then some. Do I think he has all the potential to be one of the biggest stars in the business? Absolutely. What determines that? A lot of that is up to him now. You give him little bits of things here and there and he’s improving his game and he’s smart. He listens to the crowd, he listens to the people. He sees all the stuff that’s going on, and he adapts his game on a regular basis.”

Theory on Brock Lesnar helping him: “That was something cool, Brock giving me the opportunity to watch the match back with him, giving me advice and critiques, somebody that’s just had the success he does. It’s like, wow, [he’s] taking the time out of his day, and he’s not gonna waste his time.”

Triple H on giving Theory his first name back: “It’s a little bit hard to just refer to him as Theory. And even to me, it was a little awkward when he was announced, like ‘Theory!’ It’s weird. Is that Stone Cold Steve Austin coming in? Is it confusing for fans? I’m of the opinion that if you don’t know the difference between Austin Theory and Stone Cold Steve Austin, there’s already a problem, right? So, we’re fixing the wrong end of the problem.”

Theory on when he became a fan of wrestling: “I remember going to the show with my grandfather… you’ve never seen that before and you’re a kid; I was really drawn to it. It was almost like real-life superheroes. First time I saw it on TV, it was John Cena and Johnny Nitro and Melina. Cena was just roasting Melina. And it was funny, man. I just instantly was connected to it. And that’s kind of the first time I ever saw wrestling. You know how it is when you find something you’re just, like, super into. And that was it for me.”