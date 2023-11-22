Triple H Opens Up About His Approach To Booking In WWE, Says He Books What People ‘Want To Feel and See’

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Triple H opened up about his approach to booking to WWE and his desire to cater to what WWE fans want to see. Here are highlights:

On his approach to booking: “Vince taught me years ago, you put yourself in the seats and you’ll never go wrong. You’ve always got to maintain that perspective. I started out as a fan. Book what people want to feel and see.”

On making his audience feel something: “Writing this stuff is a feel. You can analyze stories and how they come together, but how does it make you feel? If you can make people feel those stories, they’re going to be invested in the product. That’s how we try to approach, find that ultimate emotional place for the talent and the characters and the stories they’re in.”

On not taking fans for granted: “We don’t take our fan base for granted. And the way our talent operates is different from other generations. They want to go out there and put on the best possible show they can. A lot of these kids are already invested–they grew up wanting to do this. And if they didn’t, they fell in love with it by learning from people who grew up wanting to be in this business, and that’s how they learned the respect for it. To me, that’s what makes you successful. That connection with our fan base, that’s a big part of our core.”