Triple H Briefly Likes Tweet About WWE’s ‘Confusing’ Storylines, Need For Wrestler’s Insurance

– Triple H appears to have inadvertently drawn some attention to a fan tweet calling out Vince McMahon over WWE’s storylines and the lack of insurance for talent. As Wrestling Inc reports, the Game “liked” a tweet directed at McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H himself and WWE which suggested the problem with WWE’s ratings “isn’t due to wrestlers injured, it’s that you put confusing and pointless storylines. Although it wouldn’t hurt if you gave your wrestlers insurance. Just a thought.”

The tweet has since been unliked by Triple H’s account, but of course this being the internet, someone screenshotted it before he was able to do so. You can see that below.

The post was a response to Vince McMahon saying on the Q1 financial report call last month that the company’s revenue drop was “impacted by Superstar absences” and that “we believe they will improve as our talent return and we launch our new season following a successful WrestleMania.”