Triple H Praises British Bulldog Hall of Fame Induction

– As previously reported, British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith has been announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Later on, WWE executive Triple H commented on his induction on Twitter, which you can see below.

Triple H wrote, “A favorite of the @WWE Universe, decorated career and a source of national pride for the entire @WWEUK, British Bulldog is taking his rightful place in the #WWEHOF. Together, we can celebrate his in-ring career and memory as a father, husband, and Superstar.”

The main catch is that the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction ceremony was scheduled on Thursday, April 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida during WrestleMania week. In light of recent events due to the coronavirus, it’s seems like that event might be up in the air, or its status might change soon. Also, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called for a ban on all public events in a 30-day span in the state.