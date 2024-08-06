wrestling / News
Triple H Calls Odyssey Jones a ‘Game-Changer’ Following His WWE Raw Debut
– As noted, Odyssey Jones made an impactful debut last night on WWE Raw, helping The New Day deal with The Final Testament. His debut has already earned him praise from a former WWE Champion, Big E. WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H is also very high on Jones following his debut.
Writing on social media, Triple H commented, “Strength, size, star power… and he’s only getting started. Odyssey Jones is a game-changer. #WWERaw” You can view that social post below:
Strength, size, star power… and he’s only getting started. Odyssey Jones is a game-changer. #WWERaw https://t.co/hF29N403by
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 6, 2024
