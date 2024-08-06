wrestling / News

Triple H Calls Odyssey Jones a ‘Game-Changer’ Following His WWE Raw Debut

August 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Odyssey Jones Image Credit: WWE/Twitter

As noted, Odyssey Jones made an impactful debut last night on WWE Raw, helping The New Day deal with The Final Testament. His debut has already earned him praise from a former WWE Champion, Big E. WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H is also very high on Jones following his debut.

Writing on social media, Triple H commented, “Strength, size, star power… and he’s only getting started. Odyssey Jones is a game-changer. #WWERaw” You can view that social post below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Odyssey Jones, RAW, Triple H, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading