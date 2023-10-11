wrestling / News
Triple H, Carmelo Hayes and More React To Last Night’s WWE NXT
After last night’s super-sized episode of WWE NXT, several WWE personalities have taken to social media to react to the show’s events, including Triple H and more. Carmelo Hayes also reacted to his moment with the Undertaker, while Asuka thanked Roxanne Perez for their match. You can see more reactions below.
…now THAT’S badass. @undertaker #WWENXT @USANetwork https://t.co/JRvKw9iEfo
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 11, 2023
…coolest night of my career. No doubt. #WWENXT
— Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) October 11, 2023
Super Tuesday was really beautiful for the fans! Thank you @ShawnMichaels & @WWENXT for having me #Gabagool pic.twitter.com/n7E8pY8t4u
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 11, 2023
👊🏻 – The Baddest of Them All#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/3vAK7TuxAI
— Undertaker (@undertaker) October 11, 2023
Thank you @roxanne_wwe for tonight.
It was a precious moment to feel fresh energy for the first time in a long time.
And thank you @WWENXT and the #NXTUniverse for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/6af64uImT1
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) October 11, 2023
— Dominik (@DomMysterio35) October 11, 2023
