Triple H, Carmelo Hayes and More React To Last Night’s WWE NXT

After last night’s super-sized episode of WWE NXT, several WWE personalities have taken to social media to react to the show’s events, including Triple H and more. Carmelo Hayes also reacted to his moment with the Undertaker, while Asuka thanked Roxanne Perez for their match. You can see more reactions below.

…coolest night of my career. No doubt. #WWENXT — Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) October 11, 2023

Super Tuesday was really beautiful for the fans! Thank you @ShawnMichaels & @WWENXT for having me #Gabagool pic.twitter.com/n7E8pY8t4u — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 11, 2023