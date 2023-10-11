wrestling / News

Triple H, Carmelo Hayes and More React To Last Night’s WWE NXT

October 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

After last night’s super-sized episode of WWE NXT, several WWE personalities have taken to social media to react to the show’s events, including Triple H and more. Carmelo Hayes also reacted to his moment with the Undertaker, while Asuka thanked Roxanne Perez for their match. You can see more reactions below.

NXT, Joseph Lee

