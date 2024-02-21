– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H shared a video earlier today on social media as he observes Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia before this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event. He wrote in the caption for the X post, “Had a chance to check out @OptusStadium this evening. The excitement is building, #WWEChamber is going to be incredible.”

Triple H also stated in the video, “Well, first of all, this is a beautiful stadium. It’s brand new, only I think a few years old, I think right before COVID. Brand new, just a beautiful stadium. It’s exciting, this is going to be an epic event. There’s a lot of buzz here already in Perth. I could feel it today when we were getting off the plane and sort of going through the airport, the excitement of us actually being — WWE actually being here, being in town. So I can imagine when this place is packed on Saturday, we’ll have over 40,000 in here, it’s going to be quite something.”

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock. You can find the regional start times for the event in your area RIGHT HERE.