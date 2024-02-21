wrestling / News
Triple H Checks Out Optus Stadium Before WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H shared a video earlier today on social media as he observes Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia before this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event. He wrote in the caption for the X post, “Had a chance to check out @OptusStadium this evening. The excitement is building, #WWEChamber is going to be incredible.”
Triple H also stated in the video, “Well, first of all, this is a beautiful stadium. It’s brand new, only I think a few years old, I think right before COVID. Brand new, just a beautiful stadium. It’s exciting, this is going to be an epic event. There’s a lot of buzz here already in Perth. I could feel it today when we were getting off the plane and sort of going through the airport, the excitement of us actually being — WWE actually being here, being in town. So I can imagine when this place is packed on Saturday, we’ll have over 40,000 in here, it’s going to be quite something.”
WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock. You can find the regional start times for the event in your area RIGHT HERE.
Had a chance to check out @OptusStadium this evening.
The excitement is building, #WWEChamber is going to be incredible. pic.twitter.com/TFOCkX5GOd
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 21, 2024
