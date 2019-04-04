Triple H Details How His Match With Batista Came Together Backstage

– Yahoo! Sports recently spoke to WWE executive Triple H on a number of topics before WrestleMania 35. Below are some highlights.

Triple H on how his WrestleMania journey started at WrestleMania XI: “I can remember being there at WrestleMania XI. For me, I hadn’t even started in the company yet, I had just gotten signed. I remember being blown away. To see start at that level, go all the way through, to see the women main eventing, to do a business partner summit that Saturday, to realize the scope and see how big the company has gotten. It’s an epic week of proud that goes by in the blink of and I’m excited for every bit of it.”

Triple H on D-Generation X: “When you have the opportunity to do things with your friends and you make such an impact on the business and industry, it’s awesome. You didn’t have to be a WWE fan to know what D-Generation X was, it transcended. To sit back and see Chyna, obviously posthumously, get recognition and I’m sure there’s much more to come later, but she’s a trailblazer. In the weekend that the women headline WrestleMania as the main event she takes a spot in the Hall of Fame, it’s awesome.”

Triple H on how the match with Batista came together: “It’s something that Dave [Bautista] has brought up for the past few years. For some reason over the past couple of years, he had scheduling conflicts, I was already booked with something else, it just didn’t pan out. This year, shortly before SmackDown 1000, we had had a conversation where he said, ‘Man, I feel like my window is about closed and if I don’t do it this year, I feel like it’s not going to happen. Schedule-wise, I have a window around that time, what do you think?’ So we went and talked to [WWE Chairman] Vince [McMahon] about it and he was all into it. So we were doing the [SmackDown] 1000 thing and we figured let’s throw this little seed out there and see what kind of reaction it gets. We did it and it got a big reaction so we said let’s give this a shot.”