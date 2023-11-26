– Yes, CM Punk is back in WWE, and it looks like he’s even made amends with his past rivalry with WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. During tonight’s WWE Survivor Series post-show press conference, Triple H addressed the Punk return, claiming that the push for Punk coming back didn’t come from outside WWE, such as from parent company TKO Group Holdings and CEO Ari Emanuel.

In fact, according to Triple H, the top people at TKO were watching tonight’s show without any idea of Punk’s return happening. You can view some highlights and a video of the presser below:

Triple H on if the push for a Punk return was something that came from TKO or TKO CEO Ari Emanuel: “There has been zero push from anybody past the WWE. It’s myself, Nick Khan, to be honest, very few people knew about it past that. You know, it’s a funny thing now. All of a sudden, there’s this mystery entity behind WWE.”

Triple H on WWE continuing to do its own thing: “Yeah, we’re doing our thing, and we’re trusted to do what we feel is right for business. I’ll be honest. Probably the top people at TKO were watching the show going, ‘Holy s***!’ It’s a cool thing, right? It’s a crazy, cool time in WWE right now. I think fans can feel that. There’s a lot of energy and excitement, and I’m — man, I’m ready. Let’s run through a wall. You know what I mean? Let’s do it in the biggest way possible. And just keep building on what Vince McMahon made into a global juggernaut for 50 years. And if I have anything to do with it and have any say in it, we’re going to make it bigger than it’s ever been before.”

