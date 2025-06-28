Triple H Comments On CM Punk’s Apology to Saudi Arabia, Says He’s ‘Grown’ As A Person

During today’s WWE Night of Champions post-show (via Fightful), Triple H reacted to news that CM Punk apologized to the country of Saudi Arabia during yesterday’s kickoff event. As previously reported, Punk apologized for a tweet he made to the Miz in 2019, in which he said that Miz should ‘suck a blood money covered dick in Saudi Arabia’.

When asked about Punk’s apology, Triple H said: “If you’d have told me 10 years ago that CM Punk would be here in Saudi for the WWE, I would have thought you’re out of your mind. But people grow, people change, people evolve, and they learn, and they learn a lot in life. Not only was I privileged to watch them this week as they prepared for this fight, I was privileged to watch two men grow as people, especially CM Punk. I was privileged to watch him grow as a human being, to step out here and apologize to the people of Saudi Arabia, to just cherish where he is at in life and his career and the things he gets to do and the opportunities that he has. I was incredibly proud of him.“