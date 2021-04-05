Triple H Reveals When He Last Talked To CM Punk, Discusses Punk Potentially Returning To WWE

There has been lots of speculation about CM Punk’s future in pro wrestling, and Triple H recently discussed that topic in an interview with Pardon My Take, which included Triple H revealing when he last spoke with Punk.

During the interview, Triple H was asked about his most recent conversation with Punk, with The Game noting that he’d spoken to him less than two years ago. When the topic turned to Punk potentially returning to WWE, Triple H explained that it was all about desire (via Fightful):

“Last time I talked to [Punk]? A year and a half, a year and three quarters ago. A funny thing that people will constantly will say when his return is, but in some way, that has to be what he wants. People go, ‘make the call.’ Who says if we make the call that he wants to answer? What if we make the call and he’s like, ‘I’m not interested in doing that anymore.’ Maybe he’s just done with it. Those are conversations that only those people can directly answer. If he wants to do it, we would get word and have those conversations or he would make a call. There has to be a desire there to do something like that. This business is too all in to just go, ‘Ehhhh, alright, I’ll do it.”

As previously reported, Triple H did discuss another potential return in the interview, noting that WWE is considering options for former WWE 24/7 Champion and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski returning for WrestleMania 37.