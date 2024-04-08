wrestling / News
Triple H Shares Backstage Photos with Cody Rhodes & Stephanie McMahon After WrestleMania 40
April 8, 2024 | Posted by
Following the conclusion of WWE WrestleMania Night Two, Triple H shared two photos, one with Cody Rhodes and the caption, “His story has made history” and another with his wife, Stephanie McMahon, and the caption, “Forever.”
His story has made history. #AndNew @CodyRhodes #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/RJnvDBWutb
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 8, 2024
Forever. pic.twitter.com/qUXktXWYpR
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 7, 2024
