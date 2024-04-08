wrestling / News

Triple H Shares Backstage Photos with Cody Rhodes & Stephanie McMahon After WrestleMania 40

April 8, 2024 | Posted by Ashish
Triple H Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

Following the conclusion of WWE WrestleMania Night Two, Triple H shared two photos, one with Cody Rhodes and the caption, “His story has made history” and another with his wife, Stephanie McMahon, and the caption, “Forever.”

