Triple H Comments On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return, Says They’re ‘Thrilled’ To Have Him Back

As previously reported, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after a two-year absence at Summerslam this past Sunday, attacking John Cena after the main event. In an interview with ESPN’s Get Up (via Fightful), Triple H weighed in on Lesnar’s return and said that WWE is ‘thrilled’ to have the Beast Incarnate back in the company.

He said: “Whatever the hell he wants. When you’re Brock Lesnar, you sort of….when that music hits and you walk down the aisle, it doesn’t matter where he is, he sort of does what he wants to do. We’re thrilled to have The Beast back. We hit him up and said, ‘Time to come home.’ He was into it and here we are. A massive, massive moment for our WWE fans, something that they thought they wouldn’t get to see. Making a statement with John Cena. Huge. We’re thrilled to have him back.“