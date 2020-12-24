wrestling / News

Triple H Comments on Bronson Reed’s Return to NXT

December 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bronson Reed NXT

Bronson Reed is back on NXT, and Triple H took to social media to comment on his quick win. Reed returned on this week’s episode and flattened Ashante “Thee” Adonis in quick order. It was Reed’s first match for the company since he beat Austin Theory twice in a row on the October 21st episode of NXT.

The Game posted to Twitter after:

A COLOSSAL return to the ring. @bronsonreedwwe #WWENXT”

