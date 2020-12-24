wrestling / News
Triple H Comments on Bronson Reed’s Return to NXT
December 24, 2020 | Posted by
Bronson Reed is back on NXT, and Triple H took to social media to comment on his quick win. Reed returned on this week’s episode and flattened Ashante “Thee” Adonis in quick order. It was Reed’s first match for the company since he beat Austin Theory twice in a row on the October 21st episode of NXT.
The Game posted to Twitter after:
A COLOSSAL return to the ring. @bronsonreedwwe #WWENXT”
A COLOSSAL return to the ring. @bronsonreedwwe #WWENXT https://t.co/XsuPIzpCEq
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 24, 2020
