Triple H Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Royal Rumble Win, Seeing the Best Of Dusty in Him

Triple H commented last night on Cody Rhodes’ Royal Rumble win after the PPV. During the post-show press conference, Triple H talked about the Rhodes’ win and you can see a couple of highlights below courtesy of Fightful:

On Rhodes’ Royal Rumble performance: “I will congratulate Cody on going through what he did for all of us, for this industry, for himself. I know what that’s like, I’ve been in that spot. Unfortunately, a few different times, and I can admire what goes into it. For him to be able to turn that around and come back tonight and do what he did is amazing in and of itself. Congratulations to him, punching his ticket, like he said, something that no one else in his family has been able to do, but punching that ticket to the main event of WrestleMania, having that moment to be out there, stand in front of that incredible crowd and do what everybody dreams of. I believe that the people that make fun of it are the people that believe they’ll never get the chance to do it, and that is point to that sign that says you’re going to WrestleMania in the main event.”

On seeing a lot of Dusty Rhodes in Cody: “That’s an amazing accomplishment after such an incredible setback. I can’t help, but when I look at him, I do see his dad. I look in his eyes, and I see his dad’s eyes. I see Dusty, but I see all the best things of Dusty, and then I see something more in Cody. It’s not about comparing him, I just see the greatness of his dad amplified, and that’s something special. He’s a special talent, a special human being, and I’m very proud of him for that.”