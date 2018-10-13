Quantcast

 

WWE News: Triple H Comments On Hectic Week, Liv Morgan On UpUpDownDown, John Cena At Elbow Grease Event

October 13, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Triple H commented on Twitter about the hectic travel schedule he and Shawn Michaels had this past week. They are now in Plymouth, England for NXT UK.

– The latest edition of UpUpDownDown’s Superstar Savepoint features Liv Morgan.

– John Cena was recently at a Elbow Grease event and he thanked people who attended.

John Cena, Liv Morgan, Triple H

