WWE News: Triple H Comments On Hectic Week, Liv Morgan On UpUpDownDown, John Cena At Elbow Grease Event
– Triple H commented on Twitter about the hectic travel schedule he and Shawn Michaels had this past week. They are now in Plymouth, England for NXT UK.
An eventful week for @ShawnMichaels and I (to say the least). From Melbourne, Chicago, London, and now in #NXTUKPlymouth for #NXTUK.
Tickets still available at @PlymPavilions box office. #WeAreNXTUK #GetReady … because we are. pic.twitter.com/5nXnVcmCvd
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 13, 2018
The first night of #NXTUKPlymouth is about to begin! @WWEUK #WeAreNXTUK pic.twitter.com/IRyJiv3fDb
— WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2018
– The latest edition of UpUpDownDown’s Superstar Savepoint features Liv Morgan.
– John Cena was recently at a Elbow Grease event and he thanked people who attended.
Young men and women, parents, and readers of all ages-alike: THANK YOU so much for coming out this week in support of #ElbowGrease. I had an amazing time laughing, smiling, and READING along with you! https://t.co/Xqu3w1jWS2 pic.twitter.com/X7Wm6qcYiA
— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 13, 2018