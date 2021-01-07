wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Comments on Karrion Kross’ New Year’s Evil Win, Raquel Gonzalez vs. Rhea Ripley Clip
January 7, 2021 | Posted by
– Karrion Kross was victorious in the opening match of NXT New Year’s Evil, and Triple H took to Twitter to comment. You can see the post below by the Game, who reacted to Kross’ victory over Damian Priest:
The first #WWENXT match of 2021 just set the bar… very high. #NXTNYE #WeAreNXT https://t.co/0JrE2rMI7C
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 7, 2021
– WWE posted a clip of Raquel Gonzalez’ victory in her Last Women’s Standing Match against Rhea Ripley:
