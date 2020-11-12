WWE News: Triple H Comments On Leon Ruff’s Title Win, Johnny Gargano Rants About Loss

Triple H took to social media to comment on Leon Ruff’s big NXT North American Championship win from this week’s show. As previously reported, Ruff upset Johnny Gargano to win the title. The Game referenced the comedy spot where the title dropped off from around Ruff’s waist after the win and then congratulated him on Instagram:

– In related news, Gargano was none too happy about the incident and went off on a rant backstage, as you can see below: