WWE News: Triple H Comments On Leon Ruff’s Title Win, Johnny Gargano Rants About Loss
November 12, 2020
Triple H took to social media to comment on Leon Ruff’s big NXT North American Championship win from this week’s show. As previously reported, Ruff upset Johnny Gargano to win the title. The Game referenced the comedy spot where the title dropped off from around Ruff’s waist after the win and then congratulated him on Instagram:
That’s why we don’t call it a belt…CONGRATULATIONS to @LEONRUFF_ ! #AndNew
#NXTNATitle #WWENXT https://t.co/lhBAvY5emK
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 12, 2020
– In related news, Gargano was none too happy about the incident and went off on a rant backstage, as you can see below:
