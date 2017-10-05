Backstage Note On Who Oversaw Last Night’s NXT Tapings In Triple H’s Place

– Due to doing promotional work in India, Triple H missed a set of NXT TV tapings for the first time ever last night. Shawn Michaels and Brian “Road Dogg” James oversaw the tapings in his place, leading to the following exchange on Twitter…

Gutted to miss my first @WWENXT taping ever while in @WWEIndia but I have the best team in the world doing it…Have a hell of a show! — Triple H (@TripleH) October 4, 2017