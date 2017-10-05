wrestling / News

Backstage Note On Who Oversaw Last Night’s NXT Tapings In Triple H’s Place

October 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Due to doing promotional work in India, Triple H missed a set of NXT TV tapings for the first time ever last night. Shawn Michaels and Brian “Road Dogg” James oversaw the tapings in his place, leading to the following exchange on Twitter…

