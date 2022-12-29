wrestling / News
Triple H Comments On Dragon Lee Signing With WWE
December 29, 2022 | Posted by
As reported yesterday, Dragon Lee announced at last night’s AAA Noche De Campeones that he has signed a deal with WWE. He will be going to the NXT brand. In a post on Twitter, Triple H commented on the news.
He wrote: “An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe… and he’s just getting started. The next chapter of @dragonlee95’s career begins with @WWENXT!”
An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe… and he’s just getting started.
The next chapter of @dragonlee95’s career begins with @WWENXT! https://t.co/xgacGrtuPG
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 29, 2022
