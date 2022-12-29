wrestling / News

Triple H Comments On Dragon Lee Signing With WWE

December 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dragon Lee NJPW MLW Image Credit: NJPW

As reported yesterday, Dragon Lee announced at last night’s AAA Noche De Campeones that he has signed a deal with WWE. He will be going to the NXT brand. In a post on Twitter, Triple H commented on the news.

He wrote: “An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe… and he’s just getting started. The next chapter of @dragonlee95’s career begins with @WWENXT!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dragon Lee, Triple H, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading