Triple H Comments On Dragon Lee Signing With WWE

As reported yesterday, Dragon Lee announced at last night’s AAA Noche De Campeones that he has signed a deal with WWE. He will be going to the NXT brand. In a post on Twitter, Triple H commented on the news.

He wrote: “An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe… and he’s just getting started. The next chapter of @dragonlee95’s career begins with @WWENXT!”