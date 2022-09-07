wrestling / News
Triple H Comments On Pat McAfee Taking Hiatus From WWE, Says They Won’t Stand In His Way
In a post on Twitter, Triple H commented on the news that Pat McAfee will be taking a hiatus from WWE Smackdown to focus on his new job at ESPN for College Gameday. McAfee starts his new role on Saturday.
Triple H wrote: “[email protected] approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career. Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN”
.@PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career.
Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- New Details On AEW All Out Post-Media Scrum Brawl, Update On Punk Injury Rumor
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW Media Scrum Drama, Says He Would Fire CM Punk
- Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
- Latest Details on Backstage Brawl at AEW All Out, Who Started the Fight