Triple H Comments On Pat McAfee Taking Hiatus From WWE, Says They Won’t Stand In His Way

In a post on Twitter, Triple H commented on the news that Pat McAfee will be taking a hiatus from WWE Smackdown to focus on his new job at ESPN for College Gameday. McAfee starts his new role on Saturday.

Triple H wrote: “[email protected] approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career. Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN”