Triple H Comments On Return of Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair to NXT

April 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we reported last night, both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair made their NXT returns last night with their newly won championships to celebrate with NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Triple H took to Twitter to comment on the segment.

He wrote: “No matter how far you go… … you can always come home. @BiancaBelairWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @RaquelWWE #WWENXT #WeAreNXT #Proud

Belair added: “I am tooooooooooo happy lol No better way to do this!!! In @WWENXT with @RheaRipley_WWE & @RaquelWWE! …And it Begins!!!!

