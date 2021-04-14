Triple H Comments On Return of Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair to NXT

As we reported last night, both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair made their NXT returns last night with their newly won championships to celebrate with NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. Triple H took to Twitter to comment on the segment.

He wrote: “No matter how far you go… … you can always come home. @BiancaBelairWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @RaquelWWE #WWENXT #WeAreNXT #Proud”

Belair added: “I am tooooooooooo happy lol No better way to do this!!! In @WWENXT with @RheaRipley_WWE & @RaquelWWE! …And it Begins!!!!”

This makes me so happy! https://t.co/SYxxvUzjqR — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 14, 2021

This is EVERYTHING.

Thank you🖤 https://t.co/7M5U8KB3Un — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) April 14, 2021