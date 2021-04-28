wrestling / News
Triple H Comments On Upcoming NXT Title Matches
It was announced last night that Raquel Gonzalez will defend her NXT Women’s title against Mercedes Martinez in two weeks, while Bronson Reed earned himself a shot at Johnny Gargano’s North American title. Triple H commented on both matches on Twitter.
He wrote: “@BronsonReedWWE has had a singular focus since coming to #WWENXT: championship gold. Despite any and all distractions tonight, he took another colossal step toward achieving that.
You cannot deny the talent or the experience of a competitor like @RealMMartinez … but you should NEVER doubt the strength or intensity of #WWENXT Women’s Champion @RaquelWWE … ever!!! @WWENXT”
