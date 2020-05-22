Triple H Comments on Shad Gaspard’s Passing, Says Smackdown Tribute Likely

Triple H discussed the tragic passing of former WWE star Shad Gaspard, talking about his last time seeing Shad and saying a Smackdown tribute is likely. The Game spoke with TMZ and talked about Shad, and was asked if the company will pay tribute to him on Raw or Smackdown.

“We did — obviously, this was all happening in real time,” he said. “Wednesday night [on NXT] we put something together, I’m sure we’ll be doing something on Smackdown.”

He added, “He was such a great guy. Shad was one of those guys that everyone loved. Steph {McMahon] and I saw him six months ago, we were at Fox for a meeting and he was coming out of the lobby, we were coming into the lobby. We probably stood there for 20 minutes talking. He was just the greatest guy. So nice and finding success in all these other things like Hollywood and everything else.”

Triple H continued, “And when the circumstances around all of this — you know, his son and thank God he is okay. But you know, knowing that he said ‘Save my son’ and it was the last thing he did, it’s all you need to know about the guy. He was just a great human being and it’s tragic, and my thoughts and prayers, as are everyone’s here, are with his wife and kids and family.”