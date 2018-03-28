 

wrestling

WWE News: Triple H Comments on Spending The Day at ESPN, Ronda Rousey Sets The Record Straight, New Xavier Woods Video

March 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Triple H WWE Triple H’s

– Triple H posted the following, commenting on spending the day at ESPN with Stephanie McMahon…

– Here is a video with Ronda Rousey, where she sets the record straight on what’s true and what’s not with ESPN…

– Here is the “The Kinda Funny World Championship” with Xavier Woods…

article topics :

Ronda Rousey, Triple H, WWE, Xavier Woods, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading