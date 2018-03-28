wrestling
WWE News: Triple H Comments on Spending The Day at ESPN, Ronda Rousey Sets The Record Straight, New Xavier Woods Video
March 28, 2018 | Posted by
– Triple H posted the following, commenting on spending the day at ESPN with Stephanie McMahon…
Spent the day @ESPN with @StephMcMahon talking @WrestleMania, @RondaRousey, @RealKurtAngle, and @WWEPerformCtr…
Thanks to @DougESPN, @MollyQerim, @stephenasmith, @maxkellerman and @Hugo_ESPN for everything! @SportsCenter @FirstTake pic.twitter.com/DJ6eLMqI6l
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 28, 2018
– Here is a video with Ronda Rousey, where she sets the record straight on what’s true and what’s not with ESPN…
– Here is the “The Kinda Funny World Championship” with Xavier Woods…