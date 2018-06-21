Triple H Compares NXT Brands to Marvel Universe, Talks Ciampa vs. Gargano

– Triple H spoke with ESPN for a new interview discussing NXT’s expansion into global brands, the Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano feud and more. Highlights are below:

On the Ciampa vs. Gargano match at NXT Takeover: Chicago II setting up another chapter: “The match has to deliver off the story you’re telling, right? You feel like, ‘OK, now we got there, we’re there. We’ve set the table really well. Now can the story deliver on it?’ That is the beauty of the art of what we do, and also the dilemma of what we do. The final chapter … it’s never the final chapter, because the book never stops, but that kind of final chapter that you’re telling [for now], it goes live, so no matter the best plan of how you see it playing out, it can go awry. Shawn [Michaels] and I talk about this a lot. It’s almost more nerve-wracking for me back here watching it play out, because you want it to be so good for them, and just the heart and soul that everybody puts into it. It’s tough as a fan, because you don’t know — you just watch it and you’re either entertained or you’re not. But everybody puts their heart and soul into all this stuff.”

On if NXT should expand to a second hour: “There are times when I look at NXT and part of me loves the hour format because everybody’s got busy lives. By the time you get to Wednesday … if you’re a huge fan, by the time you get to Wednesday, you’ve watched five hours of WWE, and then you’re watching NXT. And that’s if you didn’t watch 205 Live. There’s a lot out there. The great thing is they’re all slightly different, so there’s a little bit of something for everybody. I run into things, for me, when we’re scripting out weekly episodes of NXT, [where] it’s like, ‘Oh, man, I’d really like to debut this person, or do this thing with this new character, or help get a persona going or something [else], and I don’t have the room to do it. There’s a fine line between that and leaving them wanting more, so it’s a balance.”

On on NXT’s global impact and different NXT brands: “It’s like Marvel, in some way — there’s all these different stories and different characters and different sort of universes, but they all kind of connect together at some point in time, and they all exist within that Marvel Universe. I think it’s the same with this — they all sort of exist [by themselves], but play off each other. The beauty of this is to be able to deliver it on a local basis, to places that in the past have been able to only have [the] WWE level of what we do once or twice a year. Some places in the world, where our fans are the most passionate, we’re limited by the geography of the world in what we can deliver to them. If I can deliver something to them that’s incredible locally, but then have something bigger that comes in, and they can see it blossom and grow into other things. [It’s like] the band that they love and they saw get started comes back twice a year and does big stadiums for them. You still love them, but you [also] see these new local bands that keep you invested in the music — and as long as people are loving the music, that’s all that matters to me.”