Triple H Completes Quill Gargano’s WWE Debut With Special Photo
– After Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae’s baby boy, Quill Gargano, made his onscreen WWE debut last night with Raw Talk, Triple H put an exclamation point on the nine-month-old’s debut with the patented Triple H finger point. Johnny Gargano shared the photo of Triple H with baby Quill on Twitter, which you can see below.
He wrote in the caption, “We had to make it official last night. No debut is complete without the @TripleH point! #NXTChamp2040 #WWERaw #BabyWrestling”
We've got a very special guest on #RAWTalk! ❤️@CandiceLeRae @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/cxvX3QU3eO
— WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2022
We had to make it official last night..
No debut is complete without the @TripleH point! #NXTChamp2040 #WWERaw #BabyWrestling pic.twitter.com/7fRSjIYZdf
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 29, 2022
