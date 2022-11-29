– After Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae’s baby boy, Quill Gargano, made his onscreen WWE debut last night with Raw Talk, Triple H put an exclamation point on the nine-month-old’s debut with the patented Triple H finger point. Johnny Gargano shared the photo of Triple H with baby Quill on Twitter, which you can see below.

He wrote in the caption, “We had to make it official last night. No debut is complete without the @TripleH point! #NXTChamp2040 #WWERaw #BabyWrestling”