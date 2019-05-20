Triple H Confirms Third Annual NXT WarGames For Later This Year

— Triple H took to Twitter today to officially announce that for the third year running, November’s Takeover event will be headlined by a WarGames match. The show will take place in the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on November 23rd, the night before Survivor Series. The first iteration of this event took place in 2017, in which the classic double-ring cage match was revamped and featured a 3-on-3-on-3 format. Last year’s variation was a more traditional 4-on-4 affair.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday 10am CT on Ticketmaster.com.

You can see the tweet announcing this below: