Triple H Congratulates Becky Lynch on Her WWE Journey and Becoming a Mom, Says He’s Proud of Her

– WWE executive Triple H commented on former Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch, who announced her pregnancy and that she’s stepping away from the business right now to focus on her child. You can view Triple H’s tweet on the subject below.

Triple H wrote on Becky Lynch, “Through her triumph and struggles, @BeckyLynchWWE has always been honest with the audience. Last night was no different. Congratulations on an incredible journey as #WWERaw Women’s Champion and the one she is embarking on. #MomsCanDoAnything #Proud”