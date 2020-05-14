Triple H Congratulates Imperium on NXT Tag Title Win, WALTER and Alexander Wolfe Weigh In

– As previously reported, the team of Imperium (Fabian Aichner Marcel Barthel) won the NXT tag team titles on last night’s show. They defeated former champions Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher to win the tag belts. Following the show, WWE executive Triple H congratulated the team on the victory via Twitter.

Triple H tweeted, “Congratulations to the NEW #WWENXT champions! #Imperium #TagTeamTitles” You can check out that tweet below.

Meanwhile, stablemate and NXT UK champion WALTER wrote, “Teamkampf Weltmeister!” Also, fellow Imperium member Alexander Wolfe commented on their title victory, “Hard work pays off especially for those who respect the mat. Congratulations to @FabianAichner & @Marcel_B_WWE! Well deserved. #AndNew #NXTTagTeamChampions #IMPERIUM #TheMatIsSacred #WWE #NXT”