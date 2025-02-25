wrestling / News
Triple H Congratulates Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez on Title Victory
February 25, 2025 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Bianca Belair and Naomi last night on WWE Raw. Triple H later congratulated the new champs backstage after their win, and he shared a clip of the moment on social media. He even gave a congratulations to Liv Morgan’s onscreen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, as well.
Triple H wrote in the caption, “Congratulations to the 3x #WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE (and @DomMysterio35 … I guess” You can view that clip and photo below:
Congratulations to the 3x #WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE (and @DomMysterio35 … I guess) pic.twitter.com/ZEw74UL72q
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 25, 2025
