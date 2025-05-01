Triple H Congratulates Meiko Satomura Following Retirement

Meiko Satomura has officially retired, with her final match taking place at a Sendai Girls event on April 29. In a post on Twitter, Triple H congratulated Satomura on her career. Satomura was previously in WWE as part of the NXT UK brand, where she held the Women’s title.

Triple H wrote: “Congratulations to the Japanese wrestling legend and former @WWENXT UK Women’s Champion, Meiko Satomura. Your contributions to this industry have inspired a generation of female athletes around the world.”