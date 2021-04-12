wrestling / News
Triple H Congratulates New Champions At Wrestlemania, Lance Storm Notes 8 of 9 Titles Held By Heels
As he usually does after a big WWE event, Triple H took to Twitter last night to congratulate the new champions from Wrestlemania night two. He took photos with new Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews, new Smackdown women’s champion Rhea Ripley and congratulated new US Champion Sheamus.
He wrote: “It’s been said that @RheaRipley_WWE is the ‘future.’ But #WrestleMania proved she is the HERE AND NOW!!!! Congratulations to the NEW #WWERaw Women’s Champion!!
Be ready for opportunity and DELIVER on it. Congratulations to the NEW #ICTitle Champion, @WWEApollo! #WrestleMania
10 years ago, @WWESheamus was the ‘new kid.’ And now he’s tearing down the house with the ‘new kid’ @SuperKingofBros at #WrestleMania! Congratulations to the NEW #USTitle Champion!!!”
Meanwhile, Lance Storm noted on Twitter that out of all nine titles in WWE right now, eight of them are held by heels. The only exception is the Smackdown Women’s title, held by Bianca Belair.
WWE Champ Heel
Universal Champ Heel
IC Champ Heel
US Champ Heel
Raw Tag Champs Heels
SD Tag Champs Heels
Women's Tag Champs Heels
Raw Women's Champ Heel
SD Women's Champ Face
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 12, 2021
She turned on Asuka Monday
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 12, 2021
Jesus
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 12, 2021
