Triple H Congratulates New Champions At Wrestlemania, Lance Storm Notes 8 of 9 Titles Held By Heels

As he usually does after a big WWE event, Triple H took to Twitter last night to congratulate the new champions from Wrestlemania night two. He took photos with new Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews, new Smackdown women’s champion Rhea Ripley and congratulated new US Champion Sheamus.

He wrote: “It’s been said that @RheaRipley_WWE is the ‘future.’ But #WrestleMania proved she is the HERE AND NOW!!!! Congratulations to the NEW #WWERaw Women’s Champion!!

Be ready for opportunity and DELIVER on it. Congratulations to the NEW #ICTitle Champion, @WWEApollo! #WrestleMania

10 years ago, @WWESheamus was the ‘new kid.’ And now he’s tearing down the house with the ‘new kid’ @SuperKingofBros at #WrestleMania! Congratulations to the NEW #USTitle Champion!!!”

Meanwhile, Lance Storm noted on Twitter that out of all nine titles in WWE right now, eight of them are held by heels. The only exception is the Smackdown Women’s title, held by Bianca Belair.

