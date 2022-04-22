wrestling / News
Triple H Congratulates Randy Orton On 20 Years In WWE
Randy Orton is celebrating his 20th anniversary in WWE today, and Triple H took to social media to congratulate his former stablemate. Ortin made his WWE TV debut on the April 25th, 2002 episode of Smackdown and Triple H posted to Twitter to congratulate Orton on hitting the two decade mark.
The Game wrote:
“Only a few actually make it to the very, very top of @WWE, almost no one can do it for 20 years. I’ve had the honor of watching @RandyOrton do just that; and become the star, the performer, the leader, the man and the father I always knew he would. Congrats on 20 years, Randy!”
