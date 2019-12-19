wrestling / News
Triple H Congratulates Rhea Ripley After NXT Title Win
December 18, 2019 | Posted by
– Triple H posted to Twitter to congratulate Rhea Ripley on her Women’s Championship win after tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see the post below of The Game posing with Ripley holding her title. Triple H praised Ripley and also gave props to Baszler for her lengthy Women’s Championship reign:
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) December 19, 2019
