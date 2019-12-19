wrestling / News

Triple H Congratulates Rhea Ripley After NXT Title Win

December 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame

– Triple H posted to Twitter to congratulate Rhea Ripley on her Women’s Championship win after tonight’s episode of NXT. You can see the post below of The Game posing with Ripley holding her title. Triple H praised Ripley and also gave props to Baszler for her lengthy Women’s Championship reign:

