– Following today’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H commented on Rhea Ripley, who successfully defended her title against Nia Jax in the main event. Triple H wrote, “What a week it’s been for @RheaRipley_WWE. She’s a main event Superstar anywhere in the world…but this homecoming just turned things up a notch. Congrats to your Women’s World Champion. Next stop: #WrestleMania XL.” You can check out the photo and tweet Triple H posted on X below.

With the win, Rhea Ripley will now face Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40. The event will be held on April 6-7 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.