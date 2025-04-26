– As previously reported, Zelina Vega beat Chelsea Green last night on WWE SmackDown to win the Women’s United States Championship. This marks the first WWE singles title win of Vega’s WWE career. WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H later commented on her victory, and shared a clip and image of their interaction backstage after the match.

Triple H wrote on Zelina Vega, “Perseverance and hard work will always rise to the top…Congratulations @ZelinaVegaWWE on your first-ever WWE singles championship.” You can view his comments and their interaction after the match below: