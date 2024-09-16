Triple H Contributes To Lemmy Kilmister Tribute Book

In a post on Instagram, Triple H revealed that he has taken part in a book that pays tribute to the late Lemmy Kilmister, frontman of Motorhead. The book is called No Remorse and will be available tomorrow.

He wrote: “I’ll never forget the first time I met Lemmy. The role that he and @officialmotorhead played in shaping “The Game” cannot be overstated, and it’s been the honor of a lifetime to pay homage to my friend by contributing to this novel. Make sure you get your copy today.”